The latest season of Charlie Brooker's superbly subversive Black Mirror has recently gone live on Netflix, and one episode in particular will be of interest to gaming fans: Plaything.

In it, murder suspect Cameron Walker, a former video game reviewer, reveals that he has been "playing" an unreleased life simulation game from the genius programmer Colin Ritman for many years, with the aim of revolutionising human life as we know it.

The episode is as dark and thought-provoking as you'd expect, but what really took us by surprise is the sheer number of video game references. This shouldn't come as a massive shock, as Brooker is a seasoned gamer himself, but the real question is: Did you spot them all?

We've listed all of the references we could find below, and we've no doubt missed others. Feel free to let us know by leaving a comment if you've found something not mentioned below.