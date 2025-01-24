The Sega Nomad wasn't a commercial success, yet it remains one of the best ways to experience Genesis / Mega Drive games; it can be used in portable form but also connected to the TV—almost like a Nintendo Switch, but two decades ahead of time.

The big issue with the device back in 1995 was the fact that it required a whopping six AA batteries, and those would only deliver around three hours of gameplay—and they had to be placed inside an external battery pack which bolted onto the rear, making an already bulky device even larger.

Sega offered a rechargeable option in the form of the Nomad PowerBack, an accessory that is not only hard to come by today but is also operating way beyond its operational lifespan; the batteries inside these packs are often dead.

This is where Laser Bear Industries comes in; the company has produced the Nomak Pak, a replacement for the PowerBack which offers a host of enhancements over the official Sega option.

Before we get to the positives, let's address the big potential negative for some people. Unlike the PowerBack, the Nomad Pak doesn't come with batteries inside—you have to source the two 18650 cells yourself, giving you around 3500 mAh of power, which equates to around six hours of use.

The good news is that they're a standard battery type that is pretty easy to find online, although you need to be wary of cheap examples (Laser Bear recommends the Nitecore nl1835hp, which costs $23).

While it's a pain having to outlay an extra $45 on top of the cost of the Nomad Pak itself, the obvious benefit here is that you can replace the batteries over time, massively extending the longevity of the product. Heck, you may even have some suitable 18650 cells in your possession already.

The Nomad Pak comes in a 3D-printed case and features a custom charge controller chip which, in the latest iteration, offers both standard DC and USB-C charging options (you can order one which only has USB-C for $5 less).

On-packing charging means you can use your standard Nomad charger or USB cable to top up the batteries without removing them from the Nomad Pak. The Mk 1 version (which I'm reviewing here) only has DC input and has a multi-stage LED indicator that shows when the unit is charging and how much juice is left in the batteries. The Mk 2 version (which is the only one being sold now) has a single LED which which shows when the unit is charging (red) and when it's fully charged (green).

The Nomad Pak is a resounding success. It's the ideal alternative to the official Sega PowerBack, and the introduction of USB-C charging means that you don't have to rely on your ageing Sega PSU any longer. The 3D-printed case might be off-putting for some people, but I didn't mind it; I especially like how the Nomad logo is etched onto the battery cover.

The total cost of the project is another potential bone of contention—and there are mods out there which allow you to fit an internal battery, which is obviously better for portability—but the Nomad Pak is arguably the best non-invasive aftermarket option on the market when it comes to freeing your console from the wall socket.

Offers six hours of use on a single charge

Batteries can be replaced over time

USB-C and DC charging options Batteries aren't included

3D-printed case might not be to everyone's tastes

Doesn't remove the issue of bulkiness

Great 8/10

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.