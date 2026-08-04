Support for the 1993 rail shooter Star Wars: Rebel Assault and its 1995 sequel Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire is coming to ScummVM, as revealed in a recent post on Twitter/X.

Per the announcement, both games are currently supported as part of a public test in the daily builds, with the developers of the popular program (used for playing old PC games and LucasArts titles) soliciting player feedback to iron out any issues ahead of their incorporation into the main version of ScummVM.

Rebel Assault, just to give you some background, was LucasArts' first game distributed exclusively on CD-ROM (benefiting from FMV cutscenes and music from the films, in the process), and proved to be one of a long line of Star Wars-related PC games released in the '90s, leading up to the rerelease of the original trilogy.

It saw players step into the role of Rookie One, a new recruit in the Rebel Alliance, as he gets behind the controls of a wide range of iconic Star Wars vehicles from the X-Wing to the T-47 airspeeder to recreate some of the series's most famous battles, from battling AT-ATs on Hoth to carrying out an assault on the first Death Star.

The sequel, The Hidden Empire, meanwhile, picks up where the last game left off, with Rookie One heading to the Dreighton Nebula to investigate a secret mining facility that is being used in the production of a new model of TIE Fighter, capable of cloaking itself. It famously used live-action footage of actors between missions, making it some of the first Star Wars footage filmed since Return of the Jedi in 1983.

According to a blog post, ScummVM currently supports multiple versions of Rebel Assault, including several DOS releases, the Macintosh release, the 3DO release, and the Sega CD releases as part of this testing period.

As for Rebel Assault 2, the DOS/Windows release is supported in multiple languages (English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Japanese), with the developers announcing they are still working on the PlayStation version of Rebel Assault II, which is not included in this round of testing.

In addition to getting the game up and running, the ScummVM reimplementation is also said to feature "improved controls" for both games, which it is hoped will eliminate "one of the biggest criticisms of the original releases" and make these games easier to enjoy.

You'll still need to provide your own copy of the original game files to benefit, however.