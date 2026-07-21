Following yesterday's news that the original 1993 Star Fox has been updated to make use of the new Super FX 3 chip – created by Randy Linden for Limited Run's 2026 update of DOOM on the SNES – we're now hearing that the game's 16-bit sequel has also been updated.

Linden himself was responsible for the porting process, which adds FX3 and battery backup to the game.



Star Fox 2 has been converted to use the new Super FX 3 by



As of July 20, 2026, this patch requires a new MesenCE nightly to run. Thanks to Randy for adding FX3+battery to the spec so you can save your scores/medals! New Release!Star Fox 2 has been converted to use the new Super FX 3 by @RandalLinden As of July 20, 2026, this patch requires a new MesenCE nightly to run. Thanks to Randy for adding FX3+battery to the spec so you can save your scores/medals! https://t.co/aBFVxPsc60 July 21, 2026

The catch is that Super FX 3 support has only been added to a nightly version of the SNES emulator, MesenCE. This is currently the only way to play Super FX 3-updated games, although work is apparently underway to add support to flash carts.

Star Fox 2 was famously cancelled in the '90s before appearing on the SNES Classic Edition in 2017.