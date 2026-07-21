The Game Boy Pocket turns 30 today. It launched in Japan on July 21th, 1996. It would arrive in the US on September 2nd, 1996.

The first revision of Nintendo's insanely successful Game Boy handheld, the Game Boy Pocket, launched months after Pocket Monster fever had gripped Japan and featured a host of improvements over the original 1989 model.

The most notable was a reduction in size, making it more portable (hence 'Pocket'). There was also a much-improved greyscale LCD display that reduced blur.

Finally, it took two AAA batteries rather than four AA, with the downside being that it offered around 10 hours of gameplay compared to the DMG-01's 30 hours.

As you might expect, the system maintained full compatibility with the existing Game Boy library, although the link cable port was changed for a smaller one.

Nintendo would follow the Pocket with the Game Boy Light, a Japan-only iteration, before upgrading the family with 1998's Game Boy Color.