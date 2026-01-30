Square Enix has announced that it is launching a new version of Final Fantasy VII in order to improve the gameplay experience for players.

A port of the original PS1 version, Final Fantasy VII originally hit Steam back in 2013. This existing version will henceforth be known as 'FINAL FANTASY VII – 2013 Edition.'





Existing owners will receive the new version for free and will be able to continue playing the older version on Steam.



When the updated version arrives on Steam, the 2013 Edition will no longer be available for purchase, but if you've already got it in your library, you'll continue to have access. You'll get the new version for free.

The new version will simply be called 'FINAL FANTASY VII' on Steam. Both versions will appear separately in your Steam library, and save data will not be compatible between the two versions.

The game has recently been remastered as part of an ongoing trilogy of titles for modern systems.