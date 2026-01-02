Video game developers can be a dedicated and determined bunch, but the cost of that professionalism can often be poor health – as former Castlevania series producer Koji 'IGA' Igarashi is aware.

Speaking to Famitsu about his aims for 2026, Igarashi – who is currently working on Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement – admitted that during the previous 12 months, he took his health for granted:

"Of course, I'm aiming to release my new game, Bloodstained – The Scarlet Engagement, but since I've had to be hospitalized a lot in 2025, I'd like to change my lifestyle and take better care of my health."





"Of course, I'm aiming to release my new game, Bloodstained – The Scarlet Engagement, but since I've had to be hospitalized a lot in 2025, I'd like to… In his New Years message, Koji Igarashi says he was hospitalized a lot in 2025, so he wants to take better care of his health."Of course, I'm aiming to release my new game, Bloodstained – The Scarlet Engagement, but since I've had to be hospitalized a lot in 2025, I'd like to… pic.twitter.com/704BRUJscX December 28, 2025

The Scarlet Engagement is the sequel to 2019's Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, a spiritual successor to the Metroidvania titles Igarashi famously produced during his time at Konami, such as Symphony of the Night, Aria of Sorrow and Order of Ecclesia.

Back in June, Igarashi revealed that Scarlet Engagement's creative director and fellow Castlevania veteran, Shutaro Iida, is battling cancer – so we're hoping 2026 brings better news to both of them in terms of health and wellbeing.