It's been a while since we've heard an update on the Taito Milestones series of retro compilations, with the last collection in the series, Taito Milestones 3, having been released all the way back in the final months of 2024.

But now, it looks as if that is all about to change, with Famitsu teasing a new livestream that is set to offer "special new information" on the future of the series.

Taito Milestones, in case you're unfamiliar with it, is a collaboration between the arcade Archives creator Hamster Corporation. Ltd, and the legendary arcade developer Taito, which essentially brings together a bunch of emulated versions of different Taito arcade games on a single Nintendo Switch cartridge.

The list of games typically includes a few that aren't already available as part of Arcade Archives, but are later known to make the jump over, following the collection's final release. As a result, it often serves as a pretty good indication of what games Hamster is planning to bring to Arcade Archives in the future, often months ahead of any official announcement being made.

The livestream event will be broadcast on Famitsu's YouTube channel next week, on Wednesday, December 10th at 8 PM JST, and will be hosted by the Japanese voice actress Marie Miyake, alongside the Famitsu employee Dedeo, the Taito Milestones producer Yuichi Toyama, and other special guests.

We'll be tuning in to hopefully bring you whatever news is announced, but you can also tune in yourself here once the stream is underway.