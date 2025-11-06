A new Celeste-style "action platformer", with dramatic cutscenes inspired by the PSP title Gensou Suikoden, is currently in development for the NES/Nintendo Famicom.

Flow - The Tidal Whispers, as the "dramatic platformer" is called in English, was first revealed to be in development late last year on social media under the name "Project Reid" and is the work of an "indie circle of developers, with members based in Japan and also North America". This includes the Japanese developer, Lavenstar Games, who previously worked on the cutscene scripting for the 2012 Suikoden title, and developers based in Canada who also reportedly have game dev experience "dating back to the early 2000s".

Details about the story are pretty scant at the moment, with the game very much still being deep in the midst of development. But what we do know is that it will see players controlling a small but agile character called Lyra as she travels across real-world locations with fantasy and sci-fi elements, and that key to the game's story will be a newly created choice and consequences mechanic, which it is calling the E.C.H.O. (Empathetic Choice, Harmonious Outcome) System.

水曜のワンシーン！ ファミコン向け『フローと感じたあの潮騒を決して忘れない』、開発中です。 リポスト・いいね・フォローも大歓迎！今日も素敵な一日を！ One Scene Wednesday! Flow - The Tidal Whispers for the NES. Repost, Like and Follow for more updates. Have a great day!… pic.twitter.com/1cLPzcr44o November 5, 2025

How the E.C.H.O. System will work, according to Lavenstar Games' development updates, is that players will have a series of dialogue choices to make in cutscenes with other members of the game's key cast, which will let them either be empathetic towards people or act in their own self-interest.

Should you choose the former, the world, including enemies, traps, art tiles, and boss behaviour, will potentially change to ease your path forward, whereas the latter option will have the opposite effect: making the game tougher to reflect the emotional state of the people you meet.

Meet Remis, the new opponent: tactical, and analytical, she speaks in numbers more than words. From sketches to in-game, proving 8-bit can still look great.… pic.twitter.com/N6qTXaGiAt October 6, 2025

No release date has been announced yet, but you can keep up to date with the project by following the developer on BlueSky or Twitter/X, or by checking out the ongoing development thread on the NESMakers website.