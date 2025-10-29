Ninty Media, the publisher behind GameBook, GameBook Color and GameBook Advance, is preparing to release a new tome which celebrates Nintendo's first true home console, the NES.

"We've been making books for more than 5 years now, with Paul Murphy (Ninty Media's owner) having tackled the trio of Game Boy platforms in recent years (DMG, 2023, COLOR, 2024, ADVANCE, 2025) as well as writing about all the amiibo way back in 2021," reads NESBook's Kickstarter page.

Retronauts' Stuart Gipp is the lead scribe on this particular book, taking over from Ninty Media's Paul Murphy, who was in charge of the previous books. "What you get here is pure, unadulterated love for the NES, packaged in an unofficial history book, with Ninty Media acting as the publisher," explains the crowdfunding page. "It may feature a different lead writer, but thematically the structure of the book will be similar to what we've done before. Just for the NES."

It's that time again! We are back with a brand-new coffee table tome, this time it's dedicated to the #NES . Lead writer @StuartGipp takes you on a journey with Nintendo's iconic NES. 200+ pages of history, nostalgia and adoration, if you loved the NES then you'll love this! pic.twitter.com/poLqXUvE5o October 28, 2025

NESBook will be "a quintessential list of the best NES games" with the added bonus of offering a "historical dive into the platform as well as more in-depth retrospectives." A hand-drawn timeline will help set the scene, and features written by some outstanding freelance writers will go into more detail. Oh, and there's going to be plenty of bespoke artwork, too.

Confirmed writers include VGC's Chris Scullion (who is also a regular face on our sister site, Nintendo Life), video game historian and Time Extension contributor Damiano Gerli and Nintendo World Report's John Rairdin.

Ninty Media are seeking £20,000 to make NESBook happen, and has raised over £12,000 at the time of writing. If you fancy getting a piece of the action, head over here.