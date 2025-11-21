Today marks the 25th birthday of one of Treasure's most acclaimed titles, Sin & Punishment.

Released exclusively in Japan on 21st November 2000, the game is a 3D rail shooter directed by Hideyuki Suganami. Built around the N64 controller's unique setup, Sin & Punishment is famed for its intense action, superb visuals and surprisingly mature and deep storyline.

While it was never released in the West, it is playable on Nintendo Switch Online, complete with translated menus.

Almost a decade after it hit the N64, a sequel appeared on the Wii under the title Sin & Punishment: Star Successor. Just as beloved as its predecessor, the game is one of the company's last releases; it would be followed by Bangai-O HD: Missile Fury (2011), Gaist Crusher (2013) and Gaist Crusher God (2014).

While Treasure is still active, most of its staff are now at other companies, and it primarily exists to oversee the release of its back catalogue on modern-day systems.