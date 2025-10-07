Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

A fan translator and archivist has successfully translated a bunch of Kingdom Hearts games that were included as part of the Japanese-exclusive Kingdom Hearts Mobile app into English.

Last year, as you may already be aware, we shared the exciting news here on Time Extension that @NaoyaShinota, a feature phone preservationist, had managed to recover a haul of previously "lost" Japanese-exclusive Square Enix games from an old DoCoMo P-04B handset. Included among these were several previously undumped Kingdom Hearts mini-games, which were previously distributed as part of the Kingdom Hearts mobile app and were comprised of various card-based spin-offs, and other bite-sized offerings such as a rhythm game.

In the past, these games were previously made available to play via the Keitai World Launcher, but were only available in Japanese, making them slightly intimidating and hard to decipher for those who don't speak the language.

Now, though, thanks to the Kingdom Hearts' archivist Aid1043, there is finally the option to experience them entirely in English, removing any potential barriers that players may face.

After 7 months of work, my latest project: a full English patch of Kingdom Hearts Mobile! You can play all 8 of these previously-lost mini-games, in English for the first time. There's puzzle games, card games, rhythm games, and more, and even canon lore! More info: youtu.be/dWJEfN3W6Iw — Aid1043 (@aid1043.bsky.social) 2025-10-06T23:07:01.400Z

Aid1043 announced the news yesterday with a 2-minute reveal trailer over on his YouTube channel, in which he referred to the effort in the video description as a "passion project" and stated that it took "seven months of work" in total to get to this point. He called the effort of translating all eight games into English "a massive amount of work", and has outlined that he may potentially do a commentary in the future talking over some of the hidden behind-the-scenes details

Here are the titles of the eight games that have been translated:

If you want to check out the translations, they should also now be live on the Keitai World Launcher, along with the Japanese originals.