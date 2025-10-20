A Japanese-Exclusive Resident Evil Mobile Spin-Off Once Considered "Lost To Time" Has Been Preserved

The video game preservationist Yuvi has managed to preserve a copy of Biohazard: The Episodes, a Resident Evil spin-off originally released for Japanese feature phones in 2007 (thanks, RockmanCosmo, for the spot!).

As you may well know, if you've been following Time Extension for a while, feature phones were essentially pre-smartphone devices, sold primarily in Japan, which featured a group of providers that all had their own specific platforms for mobile gaming.

Over the years, many famous video game franchises received entries designed for Japanese keitai phones, with Capcom's Resident Evil (otherwise known as Biohazard in Japan) being counted among them.

Throughout the 2000s, Capcom released numerous Resident Evil-themed games for these portable platforms, with four of these being scenario-based titles featuring characters from the original PlayStation trilogy: Biohazard: The Missions, Biohazard: The Stories, Biohazard: The Episodes, and Biohazard: The Operations.

Biohazard: The Episodes was preserved by Yuvi. Lost to time until today, this mission-based game was based on Biohazard 3. It appears to be the full game, minus extra characters. We have now preserved at least partial copies of all three keitai-exclusive 3D Biohazard games!

Of these, only one of the four games, Biohazard: The Missions, was ever officially ported and released outside of Japan (for Java-compatible Phones), with a copy of this title eventually being dumped online once the game was no longer available to buy.

As for the other remaining titles, they were previously considered "lost to time" until a group of feature phone preservationists emerged a couple of years ago, with the connections and know-how to extract these discontinued titles from junk handsets they were previously locked to, and got to work slowly rescuing them from digital oblivion.

Since then, members of the online Japanese feature phone community have partially preserved copies of both Biohazard: The Stories (a trial version) and Biohazard: The Operations (partial, pieced together), with The Episodes now joining them, thanks to this most recent effort.

The Episodes was released on i-mode compatible phones in 2007, and was originally available to download at the time through the now-shuttered Capcom Park website. Much like its predecessor Biohazard: The Stories, it featured Jill Valentine as the protagonist, and impressively, included 3D gameplay similar to that seen in the PS1 title Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. The version Yuvi saved features the full game, but currently lacks the additional characters that players could unlock.

If you want to experience the game for yourself, it should be available via Yuvi's Keitai World Launcher.