2017's Tiny Metal was the Advance Wars spiritual successor I'd always wanted, and it's getting a sequel.

Developed by Japanese studio AREA 35, Tiny Metal 2 will pick up where the original left off, with Artemisian Army Major Nathan Gries once again taking the lead role.

Announced for Steam (other platforms will be confirmed at a later date – if Switch 2 isn't one of them, I'll eat my hat), Tiny Metal 2 will see many other beloved characters return, alongside "a wealth of new commanders, modes and –– for the first time in the series –– naval battles featuring submarines, battleships and more."

18 commanders are promised in total. Campaign mode will keep solo players busy, while Skirmish Mode, playable either locally or online, will allow you to test your tactics against up to eight other players across more than 100 maps.

With cinematics by SAFEHOUSE (Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance) and voice actors such as Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Daisuke Ono and Kenichiro Matsuda, Tiny Metal 2 is going to be one to watch for turn-based strategy fans when it launches in 2026.