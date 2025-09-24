With the Rayman series officially hitting 30 years of age, Ubisoft has been marking the occasion with concept art, in-game events, updates about the future of the series, and rereleases of older titles.

However, it isn't the only one celebrating, with the fan-hosted Rayman Alive 2025 event also taking place earlier this month, on September 1st, which showcased a ton of interesting unofficial projects, including a 30th anniversary demo of an interesting Picross x Rayman crossover for PC that is currently in development.

Rayman Lum'o'grams, in case you've never heard of it, is a fanmade project that was initially revealed a few years ago at Rayman Alive 2022, and most recently made an appearance at SAGE 2025. It gives players the opportunity to visit various community made Picross-style levels that are all themed after different entries in the Rayman series.





Also features the Rayman SNES Prototype mini-campaign, community puzzles, and so much more!pic.twitter.com/SErcbbeF6D THE DEMO IS FINALLY HERERe-Experience the whole #Rayman Classic in just one demo!Travel to 6 worlds, solve over 40 puzzles and defeat 6 Muse's Syllables!Also features the Rayman SNES Prototype mini-campaign, community puzzles, and so much more! https://t.co/bBi19MWixa September 1, 2025

This includes everything from the original Rayman, to other titles such as Rayman SNES, Rayman for the Game Boy Color, Rayman 2, Rayman 3, and Rayman Raving Rabbids.

As a result, it's look to be a great way to celebrate the series's history, while providing a slight change of pace from what has come before.

In the demo, there are currently six worlds to play through, featuring six boss fights and 40 puzzles, with the build being available to download here, if you want to give it a try.