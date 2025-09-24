According to a report by Women in Games, around 22% of the games industry workforce is female, and the higher up the chain to executive level, that percentage drops to 16% within the business's top 15 game companies.

This is something that Maya Rogers, president and CEO of The Tetris Company, is keen to see change.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Rogers (daughter of company co-founder Henk), says, "It shouldn't be that way. Women need to be given a chance."

She adds:

"There's so many women playing games, and we're still having mostly men designing games. That doesn't make any sense at all.

Men show up to the table and they're kind of winging it, right? Guys are really good at winging it... Women show up overqualified, because they're like, 'Oh my gosh, am I good enough for the job?' We've got to put ourselves out there, and be Okay to be vulnerable."

Rogers, who has also worked at Sony Computer Entertainment's Santa Monica studio, speaks from experience; she's encountered sexism herself during her career.

"They see a youngish-looking female, and they don't believe you, or they don't think that you run Tetris, or whatever," she says. "But I guess it's never really phased me." Rogers adds that, in an ironic way, there are actually benefits to being in the minority in the video game industry. "Everybody knows me, because I'm a girl, right?"

These aren't just empty words from the Tetris Company boss; she's making positive change within her own offices. "When my father was running the business, it was more male," she explains. "And now we have a lot of women, and it's great. We're doing amazing things. Girls can do it all."

The full interview is well worth a read.