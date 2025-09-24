It's amazing to think that Ubisoft's Rayman series is now 30 years old – it feels like only yesterday that we were gazing at screenshots of the Jaguar version in video game magazines – but time stops for nobody, not even limbless cartoon heroes.

To celebrate the occasion, Ubisoft has teamed up with ModRetro to re-release the Game Boy Color version of Rayman, which originally launched in 2000. This version will include a new soundtrack and will come with ModRetro's Chromatic branding.





Play it now on Chromatic. Rayman is back on cartridge for his 30th anniversary!Play it now on Chromatic. pic.twitter.com/mT3cs6aUNu September 23, 2025

The Chromatic, in case you didn't know, is an FPGA-based Game Boy clone which ModRetro has supported with a range of titles. All of these games – Rayman included – will also work perfectly fine on original Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance hardware, as well as on the rival Analogue Pocket portable. The ModRetro release will also include a little Rayman charm.

As with all ModRetro products, it's worth pointing out that the company was founded by Palmer Luckey, a controversial figure in North American tech and politics. Luckey, who established VR firm Oculus in 2012 before selling it to Facebook in 2014, has since founded the arms company Anduril Industries, which makes money from building autonomous drones for military purposes.