Earlier this week, the UK indie developer Sinclair Strange and the video game music label/game publisher Scarlet Moon announced that they are collaborating on a new game that pays tribute to the Sega Master System and "the glorious 8-Bit days".

Sir Noggin is a colourful new platformer that is "coming soon" to Steam, and stars an adorable knight with a big head and an even bigger sword.

In the game, players will take control of the titular hero as he embarks on an epic quest across 7 "unique" zones and 20 "action-packed" stages, to rid the world of an evil wizard with a curiously mundane name (apologies to any Dereks out there).

Using your gigantic sword and five additional power-ups (that you'll be able to collect along the way), you'll be tasked with taking the battle to the wizard's dastardly group of minions, including a number of "huge end level bosses" you'll find waiting for you at the end of certain stages.

As you might expect, given the publisher for the game also doubles as a music label, a lot of emphasis seems to be placed on the quality of the game's music, with Sinclair Strange and Scarlet Moon recruiting the talented chip tune composer and video game remixer Coda to work on Sir Noggin's soundtrack.

In the past, Coda has previously worked on sound effects and music for a number of games, including Videoball, Paint it Back, Llama in your Face, Alter Ego: Dreamwalker, and Grave Danger.

If Sir Noggin sounds like something you'd be interested in playing, you can wishlist the game here.