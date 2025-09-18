The Japanese game developer and publisher Sting is bringing out a new collection for the Nintendo Switch later this year, featuring four titles from the company's post-apocalyptic series, Baroque (thanks Gematsu!).

The collection, which is called Baroque-Ya, will release on December 18th in Japan, with the company yet to make an announcement on whether it will also receive an English localization.

In case you've never heard of it, the original Baroque is a 3D dungeon crawler that focused on a distorted world filled with mutated meta-beings, and sees the player guiding an unnamed protagonist that is both mute and an amnesiac through the maze-like interior of a mysterious tower to cleanse humanity from its past mistakes.

It was originally released for the Sega Saturn in 1998 exclusively in Japan, and also ended up getting versions for the PlayStation, PS2, Nintendo Wii, iOS, and the Nintendo Switch. Of these, only the PS2, iOS, and Nintendo Wii release were ever published outside of Japan, though English fan translations are now available for both the Sega Saturn original and its PlayStation port.

Besides the original dungeon crawler, it later went on to receive a few additional games, including a PS1 visual novel called Baroque Syndrome (2000) based on a prequel novella by Mariko Shimizu published in Sega Saturn Magazine; the PC shoot 'em up Baroque Shooting (2000); a computer-based typing game named Baroque Typing (2002); a mobile first-person shooter game (2011); and more recently, the Frogger-esque arcade game Become a Meta Being (2022).

According to the announcement, the four games included in this upcoming collection are:

BAROQUE: Original Version

BAROQUE Syndrome

BAROQUE Shooting: Reversed

BAROQUE ~Become a Meta-Being~ Revive

That's all we know for now, but we'll try to let you know if there are any updates. Here's the game's official website.