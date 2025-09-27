Voultar, the hardware engineer behind the SNES Edge Enhancer and Wii U NAND-Aid mods, has opened up about his ongoing health issues on social media.

A short time ago, he was rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack. While he has sporadically posted about his recovery throughout the year, it would seem like his health has once again become a concern.

"I've remained quiet about this, but I can't keep this a secret any longer," he says on social media, posting a recent medical report.

"I'm having further challenging health problems. My goal is to finish all outstanding orders and hopefully hang around for just a little bit longer. Just feeling very defeated, I've lost the most important thing to me this year, already. Life doesn't ever let up."





I've remained quiet about this, but I can't keep this a secret any longer. I'm having further challenging health problems. My goal is to finish all outstanding orders and hopefully hang around for just a little bit longer.



Just feeling very defeated, I've lost the… Friends,I've remained quiet about this, but I can't keep this a secret any longer. I'm having further challenging health problems. My goal is to finish all outstanding orders and hopefully hang around for just a little bit longer.Just feeling very defeated, I've lost the… pic.twitter.com/4qjw4i662S September 24, 2025

As well as creating unique retro upgrades, Voultar is considered to be one of the leading voices in the world of vintage gaming modifications.

Speaking back in June, Voultar explained that he felt like he was on the road to recovery following his heart issues. "I've been very disciplined with my exercise and I have a great team of healthcare professionals that have been so kind and gracious as they've helped me rehabilitate my heart, body and mind."

Everyone at Time Extension and Hookshot Media would like to wish Voultar a speedy recovery.