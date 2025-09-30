If you're a regular reader of Time Extension, you might recall us mentioning last month that a retro YouTuber named TigerChainsaw had decided to make the transition into the world of game development, and was on the verge of revealing more info about his very first project.

Well, since then, the creator has released not one but two new trailers for the company's first ever project, Maiden of the Dark, revealing a little more insight into what we can expect from the upcoming Game Boy title.

Maiden of the Dark, in case you didn't happen to read our previous coverage, is an action platformer that is inspired by the likes' of Operation C and Return of the Ninja and is set to hit Kickstarter at some point in the future. It will reportedly include "10 intense levels, tough bosses, and secrets to find", with its first trailer, which was released on September 4th, showing its female protagonist (referred to elsewhere simply as "The Maiden") battling everything from flying fish to pitchfork-wielding demons and death-star wielding ninjas across different kinds of Japanese landscapes including towns, forests, and caves.

This was then followed by a separate "story" trailer a few weeks later, on September 24th, giving us some insight into who the maiden character actually is and why she wants to turn everyone she meets into a type of shish kebab.

It is in this second trailer that TigerChainsaw revealed that the protagonist of the game is actually a helpful spirit who has been summoned to save a Japanese village taken over by the "menacing warlord" Zankoku and his two shoguns, and that she has just 10 hours to complete her task and free the village from its tormentors.

In order to do this, she has on hand her trusty katana that she can use to cut down enemies as well as shuriken that she can throw at those in her path.

So far, no date has been provided on when the project will go live on Kickstarter, but you can sign up to be alerted on when the crowdfunding begins here. A physical version of the game on cartridge will reportedly be part of this campaign.