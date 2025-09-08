Accessory maker 8BitDo is giving its Pro 3 wireless controller a fresh look – and it's one that is likely to appeal to hardcore Nintendo GameCube fans.

The 8BitDo Pro 3 pad is compatible with Switch 1 and 2, Windows PC, Apple, SteamOS, and Android devices, and has previously been available in grey, 'G Classic' and purple.

It's now available in orange, mimicking the 'Spice Orange' GameCube, which was only released in Japan.



Introducing the new Orange 8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth Gamepad.

Compatible with Switch 1 & 2, Windows PC, Apple, SteamOS, and Android devices.



Exclusively on 8BitDo eShop: September 29, 2025

As you can see, it's a lovely match – and if you own one of 8BitDo's Bluetooth Retro Receivers for the GameCube, you can enjoy a wireless match made in heaven.

The Pro 3 costs $69.99 and comes with its own charging dock. It boasts TMR sticks, Hall Effect shoulder triggers, six-axis motion input, swappable A, B, X and Y buttons, rapid fire and built-in rumble.