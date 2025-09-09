The Polymega Collection is set to expand once again with the release of two collections based on Psikyo's Sengoku Blade and Jaleco's Astyanax.

Each collection comes on a Polymega DVD, which can be used alongside Polymega's game console, and also ships with a visual companion, controller reference, a Polymega Collection sticker, and a collectible pin based on either Sengoku Blade or Astyanax (depending on which game you pick up).

In addition to this, they will also feature a bunch of bonus games and home console versions for some of the included titles.

The Polymega Collection Vol. 13 - SENGOKU BLADE, for instance, contains the game's 1993 predecessor Samurai Aces/Sengoku Ace and the previously unreleased Jaleco arcade shooter Chimera Beast, among other titles:

Samurai Aces / SENGOKU ACE ARC

ARC Tengai / SENGOKU BLADE ARC, SAT-J

ARC, SAT-J Dragon Blaze ARC

ARC Saint Dragon ARC, PCE

ARC, PCE Whomp 'Em NES, FC

NES, FC Chimera Beast ARC

Meanwhile, the Polymega Collection Vol. 14 - ASTYANAX, on the other hand, contains a bunch of different Jaleco and Psikyo games, from tactical titles like Dragon Seeds to sidescrolling shooters like Sol Divide:

Astyanax / LORD OF KING ARC, NES

ARC, NES Dragon Seeds PS1

PS1 Sol Divide ARC, PS1, SAT

ARC, PS1, SAT Shingen Samurai Fighter ARC, PCE

ARC, PCE Pinball Quest NES

NES Totally Rad / MAGIC JOHN NES

Both games cost £29.92 and are now available to pre-order. Shipments are expected to go out this October.