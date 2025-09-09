The Polymega Collection is set to expand once again with the release of two collections based on Psikyo's Sengoku Blade and Jaleco's Astyanax.
Each collection comes on a Polymega DVD, which can be used alongside Polymega's game console, and also ships with a visual companion, controller reference, a Polymega Collection sticker, and a collectible pin based on either Sengoku Blade or Astyanax (depending on which game you pick up).
In addition to this, they will also feature a bunch of bonus games and home console versions for some of the included titles.
The Polymega Collection Vol. 13 - SENGOKU BLADE, for instance, contains the game's 1993 predecessor Samurai Aces/Sengoku Ace and the previously unreleased Jaleco arcade shooter Chimera Beast, among other titles:
- Samurai Aces / SENGOKU ACE ARC
- Tengai / SENGOKU BLADE ARC, SAT-J
- Dragon Blaze ARC
- Saint Dragon ARC, PCE
- Whomp 'Em NES, FC
- Chimera Beast ARC
Meanwhile, the Polymega Collection Vol. 14 - ASTYANAX, on the other hand, contains a bunch of different Jaleco and Psikyo games, from tactical titles like Dragon Seeds to sidescrolling shooters like Sol Divide:
- Astyanax / LORD OF KING ARC, NES
- Dragon Seeds PS1
- Sol Divide ARC, PS1, SAT
- Shingen Samurai Fighter ARC, PCE
- Pinball Quest NES
- Totally Rad / MAGIC JOHN NES
Both games cost £29.92 and are now available to pre-order. Shipments are expected to go out this October.