The Japanese developer 72Studio and its publisher Room6 have announced that it will be releasing a new retro-inspired visual novel called BatteryNote on Steam next month on October 10th (thanks Famitsu!).

The short sci-fi themed adventure game sees players step into the role of a mechanic who picks up a trio of robots from a scrapyard, including a robot waitress, combat robot, and a security droid.

Each robot only has a limited amount of battery life left, and so it basically falls to you to decide how you want them to spend their remaining hours, with the options being to talk to the robots to find out more about them and make them happy, or unleash your evil side and shock them to conduct experiments and see how they react.

The game features a 4-colour style, which is designed to emulate '90s handhelds like the Game Boy Color, as well as some charming character designs, and multiple endings that you will be able to unlock based on the choices you make. It includes an English interface and subtitles, as well as options for simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, and Japanese.

You can watch some footage of the game's Steam Next Fest demo below, or wishlist the game here, ahead of its launch: