Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios are two companies which are approaching retro gaming from two slightly different directions.

The former has created amazing in-depth collections which pull together vintage classics like Street Fighter, Tetris and TMNT, while the latter's expertise is updating esteemed releases – such as System Shock, Turok and The Thing – for modern hardware.

Both of these companies are now owned by Atari and have already worked together; Nightdive helped with the online portion of Digital Eclipse's Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, for example.

However, speaking to EDGE magazine, Digital Eclipse's Head of Production, Stephen Frost, said we should expect the two firms to collaborate even more closely.

Frost reveals that Digital Eclipse and Nightdive talk "on a regular basis", and, as time goes on and the former inevitably begins to tackle 3D-based games, the connection is only going to become stronger:

"As we start to trend into the 3D space of the later platforms, I think you're going to inherently and organically see a lot more cross-pollination between our two groups. I can imagine in the future some potential projects where we're both working together."

Digital Eclipse is currently working on a Mortal Kombat collection, while Nightdive's System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster launches today.