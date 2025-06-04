Released on the Mega Drive and SNES in 1993, Zombies Ate My Neighbors (or simply "Zombies" in some parts of the world) is a run-and-gun classic from LucasArts which rightly has legions of fans, and those same people might be interested to learn that a patch is now available that alters the gameplay somewhat.

Created by the always-excellent BillyTime! Games, Escape The House! turns the Sega version of Zombies Ate My Neighbors into a one-level survival mode.

"The goal is for one player to reach 20,000 points before being given the option to leave," says the developer. "Each character starts with 150 squirt gunshots and a medkit. Both characters can only receive two hits before dying and have only one life."





I went a tad overboard for such a small hack. Time for a new hack! I made a survival mode for Zombies Ate My Neighbors. Obtain 20,000 points to Escape The House! June 2, 2025

In addition to this change, the patch also introduces SRAM saves for your high score and tweaks the Chainsaw Maniac's health. The title screen demo is disabled, as are the password and options screens.

You can download the patch here, as well as read instructions on how to patch the ROM.