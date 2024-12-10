The Sega-published racing game Cyber Speedway (which is known by the slightly unfortunate title Gran Chaser in Japan) has just got an interesting new patch that allows players to restore the Japanese soundtrack that was removed from some international versions of the game.

Cyber Speedway was originally released for the Sega Saturn console back in 1995. However, depending on where you were in the world, you may have experienced a slightly different version of the game, with Sega of America choosing to replace Kōji Hayama's spectacular synth-infused soundtrack with a more generic rock soundtrack from the Californian band Bygone Dogs, in North America.

As a result, the retro game hacker Derek Pascarella has taken it upon themselves to provide players with a quick and easy fix to restore Hayama's original music, without having to cope with the difficulties of playing the PAL version of the game (which does retain Hayama's original soundtrack but was heavily optimized for 50HZ).





Nothing too fancy, but I published a little patch for one of my favorite childhood Saturn games, "Cyber Speedway". It restores the soundtrack composed by Kouji Hayama from the original Japanese version of the game (entitled "Gran Chaser").

You can download the patch now from Github, if you'd like to give it a try.