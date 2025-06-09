Designed by the legendary David Crane and developed for the C64 by Adam Bellin, 1984's Ghostbusters was the first attempt to transfer the classic movie to the realm of video games.

While it has since been surpassed by other titles, it's still a beloved release—and it's currently getting a fan-made remaster for the computer it launched on back in the '80s.

Homebrew dev SingleCopy started work on the project last year and has since teamed up with artist JonEgg to fully realise his vision.

Today I learned there's a fan-made remake / remaster of Ghostbusters coming to the C64 and it looks AMAZING. JonEgg on graphics duties here, knocking it into the nearest convenient parallel dimension. — Dan Tootill (@dantootill.bsky.social) 2025-06-07T15:07:57.560Z

The intention is to keep the mechanics largely the same as the 1984 original but add in some improvements, such as including Winston as one of the Busters, thereby increasing the number of 'lives' the player has from three to four.

SingleCopy is also looking at factoring in enhancements which were present in the Master System port of the game, which launched in 1987.

If you'd like to keep abreast of how this venture pans out, then you should bookmark this page on the Lemon 64 forums.