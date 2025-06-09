The 2005 action-adventure title Killer7 is 20 years old today. It launched in Japan on June 9th, 2005 on PS2 and GameCube.

Developed by Grasshopper Manufacture and Capcom and published by the latter, it was written and directed by Goichi 'Suda51' Suda (it was notable for being his first game to be released internationally). The game focused on the titular group of assassins as they take on jobs for the US government.

The game's mix of FPS sections and on-rail action led to a frosty reception at launch, as did its rather convoluted storyline and deliberately low-key visuals. However, in the years since its release, Killer7's stature has grown considerably, and it is now considered a classic piece of Japanese game design.

In 2018, the game was ported to PC, bringing it to a whole new audience. Suda's reputation outside of Japan has blossomed over the past 20 years, with a string of hits to his name, including No More Heroes, Lollipop Chainsaw, Shadows Of The Damned and Killer Is Dead.

His next games, Hotel Barcelona and Romeo Is a Dead Man, are due for release in 2025 and 2026 respectively.