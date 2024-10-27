Grasshopper's cult classic Killer7 has just benefitted from a significant content update on Steam which brings with it gameplay improvements and bug fixes – but it also introduces some unwelcome AI-related tinkering which hasn't gone down particularly well with fans.

According to the game's Steam page, the update includes remastered videos, graphic improvements, quick character select, gameplay improvements and bug fixes. It's currently on sale for $4.99.

HEADS UP FOR THE KILLER7 UPDATE: Recently a killer7 update dropped with a bunch of qol, the textures and fmvs were ai upscaled and look noticeably worse. Working on a guide/mod on how to fix this. Absolutely sucks that there's no official way to revert this change. — DoomerDev (@doomerdev.bsky.social) 2024-10-25T19:30:19.579Z

As reported on social media, the AI upscaling is pretty terrible, with one user describing it as "hot ass."

The Killer7 modding community is reportedly at work to undo the damage.