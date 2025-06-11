With the 25th anniversary of Jet Set Radio's original Japanese release fast approaching, Sega has announced it will be partnering with the LA-based collective Brain Dead Studios and the music streaming platform NTS to hold a special celebration event for the iconic street-inspired roller-skating game (thanks FinalWeapon for the spot!).

The event will take place between June 13th to June 20th at Brain Dead's Fairfax Ave. location in Los Angeles, California, and is set to feature exclusive Jet Set Radio x Brain Dead merchandise, a gaming lounge, art gallery, a tagging wall, and other activities that you won't want to miss out on if you're an LA native.

The celebration will kick off this Friday with a limited ticket event, featuring a bunch of activities such as Q&A "screening", which will see the Jet Set Radio director Masayoshi Kikuchi and lead artist Ryuta Ueda take the stage, alongside individuals from Brain Dead Studios' and ThemSkates.

It will then open up to the public the following day, letting more people enjoy its combination of live DJ sets, art showcases, and screenings.

pic.twitter.com/9lyyvnrYKs SEGA Announces Jet Set Radio 25th Anniversary Event, Set for June 13 to 20 at Brain Dead Studios in LA https://t.co/UyEdJRvyyT June 10, 2025

Here's the full breakdown of everything that's happening:

June 13: Limited Ticket Event

First 100 attendees receive an exclusive JSR item.

Screening with Q&A featuring SEGA’s Masayoshi Kikuchi and Ryuta Ueda, Brain Dead Studios’ Kyle Ng, and ThemSkates’ Jon Julio.

Purchase exclusive JSR x Brain Dead merchandise. JSR x ThemSkates will be on display and available for pre-order.

Enjoy live DJ Professor K sets from the pirate radio studio booth in collaboration with NTS – uploaded to nts.live for on-demand listening post-event.

Play the original Jet Set Radio at the SEGA Dreamcast gaming lounge.

Explore the unvaulted JSR art gallery for a glimpse into the imagination of creator Masayoshi Kikuchi and art director Ryuta Ueda.

Leave your mark on a floor to ceiling canvas tagging wall.

Attend movie screenings curated by the minds of Jet Set Radio and Brain Dead Studios (ticketed entry).

June 14: Open to Public

First 100 attendees receive an exclusive JSR item.

Exclusive JSR x Brain Dead and JSR x Them Skates merchandise.

Live DJ sets from DJ Professor K.

The SEGA Dreamcast gaming lounge.

The unvaulted JSR art gallery.

Floor to ceiling canvas tagging wall.

Exclusive custom airbrush merchandise station by Sob Story.

Curated movie screenings (ticketed entry).

June 15 – June 20: Open to the Public