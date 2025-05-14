Capcom's Dungeons & Dragons Collection was one of the final Sega Saturn releases in Japan, and brings together the company's two side-scrolling D&D fighters, Tower of Doom (1994) and Shadow Over Mystara (1996).

While both games were released in arcades in the West and have since been reissued on new platforms, the sought-after Saturn collection, being a Japan exclusive, has never been available in English—until now, that is.

As reported by Sega Saturn Shiro, a developer by the name of Lirinica has translated Tower of Doom into English.

The English script is based on the original 1994 arcade version, but this wasn't as easy a process as you might think; different files are used for each screen's text components, rather than a single 'master' font file, as would be the case in other games. That's why this project—which began in 2023—has taken so long to complete.

Hopefully we'll see Shadow Over Mystara, which is the superior game out of the pair, get the same treatment soon.