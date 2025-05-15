AYANEO's Flip duo of Windows-based handhelds was a pleasant (if expensive) surprise in the world of portable gaming. The Flip KB and Flip DS were clearly inspired by the clamshell design of the Nintendo DS, with the latter variant offering dual displays and the means of emulating Wii U performance accurately.

Following AYANEO's somewhat confused messaging about the future of the Flip range, the company has now teased a successor device, dubbed the Flip 1S.

As pointed out by Notebook Check, AYANEO usually reserves its '1S' naming for minor hardware bumps, but this new product would appear to be a little more substantial than that.



Evolved, Defy Expectations

AYANEO Flip 1S Where classic design meets cutting-edge innovation

Every flip delivers both nostalgia and power

The fully upgraded Flip Windows handheld flagship

Not just a return - A true leap forward

The social media messaging pegs this as an "evolved" device with "cutting-edge innovation" that offers a "fully upgraded Flip Windows handheld flagship" experience. It's not "just a return", according to the manufacturer, but "a true leap forward."

One thing is certain: this will not be a cheap product. AYANEO's devices tend to come with sky-high price tags to match the cutting-edge components used.

We'll update this post once we know more about the Flip 1S.