Last month, Giants Software, the developer behind the hugely successful Farming Simulator series, announced via a trailer on its YouTube channel that it would be releasing Farming Simulator 16-Bit — a new retro demake of the classic sim for Sega Mega Drive / Genesis. And it's now available to pre-order from Strictly Limited Games as a physical cart.

This 16-bit version of the game is said to feature new handmade pixel-art graphics, digitized sounds, and music from the Turrican composer Christopher Hülsbeck, and may have seemed like an out-of-season April fool's joke at first. But it's very much real, previously appearing as a digital bonus for the Collector's Edition of Farming Simulator 2025 for PC and now as a physical cart you can play on your original hardware.

It should be noted, this isn't the first time, the company has released a retro version of its popular simulation game, having previously released a version for Commodore 64 back in 2018 (which is still available to buy on the Farming Simulator website).

This time, however, the community seems to be a bit more split on the unusual release, being divided between those who are happy at seeing a 16-bit take on one of their favourite games and others who have complaints about the state of Farming Simulator 25 and see projects like this one as an unnecessary distraction.

If you happen to fall into the former camp, there are two versions of the game available on the Strictly Limited Games website — a limited edition copy (priced at £44.61) and a deluxe limited edition (£62.46). Both are limited to 500 copies each (1000 in total) and feature a distinctive Green cartridge.

The limited edition is expected to ship in May, with deluxe buyers also being able to arrange for the game to be shipped earlier via the company's contact form.

Select retailers, including Amazon and VideoGamePlus, are also expected to sell a less limited physical version of the game, with the main difference being that these will come on a basic black cartridge instead.

You can watch the trailer for the game below: