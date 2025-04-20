It may be April 1st, but this is one piece of news that is actually legit despite being utterly incredible: the Nokia N-Gage is getting a new physical release.

Lowtek Games' Parasite Pack is the first boxed N-Gage game in almost 20 years and brings together Tapeworm Disco Puzzle, FLEA! and FLEA!2 in a single package. These games were originally developed for the NES hardware, but are available on modern systems, like the Evercade.

"All games are running via emulation but have been redesigned to fit the N-Gage's portrait screen," says Lowtek games. "The games run in 1:1 pixel aspect ratio, and buttons and settings can be remapped, but we recommend the default. From our research, it's the first time in almost 20 years that there has been a CIB release for the system."

Lowtek has even imitated the N-Gage's original advertising campaign to promote this release, which costs £35.

That price gets you: