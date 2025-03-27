Last year, we were gifted ON, a video game-focused tome from Hybrid Publications, penned by some of the biggest and brightest names in the game media business.

That fine publication is getting a second volume, with features on topics as varied as PlayStation, '90s horror titles, Pokémon, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Zelda and music games.

"ON is the ultimate celebration of gaming's past, present and future," says Hybrid. "We give the very best writers in the industry freedom to write their dream feature and combine those words with bold and experimental design in a luxury journal. A truly premium piece of physical media to keep, collect and take your time to enjoy; the sort of experience that can only be achieved in print."

You can pre-order ON: Volume Two for £27.99, but if you want one of the fancy slipcase editions (and why wouldn't you?), then you'll be paying around £40 (the Zelda one is £50, presumably due to the gold embossing).

Here's some more info: