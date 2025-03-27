Last year, we were gifted ON, a video game-focused tome from Hybrid Publications, penned by some of the biggest and brightest names in the game media business.
That fine publication is getting a second volume, with features on topics as varied as PlayStation, '90s horror titles, Pokémon, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Zelda and music games.
"ON is the ultimate celebration of gaming's past, present and future," says Hybrid. "We give the very best writers in the industry freedom to write their dream feature and combine those words with bold and experimental design in a luxury journal. A truly premium piece of physical media to keep, collect and take your time to enjoy; the sort of experience that can only be achieved in print."
You can pre-order ON: Volume Two for £27.99, but if you want one of the fancy slipcase editions (and why wouldn't you?), then you'll be paying around £40 (the Zelda one is £50, presumably due to the gold embossing).
Here's some more info:
If you're interested in ON, it's because you know how special magazines are. That's why we've created the ON: Volume Two Special Edition, available with your choice of cover and one of nine handcrafted limited edition slipcases. Curate your cover and slipcase combination to create your own personal ultimate celebration of gaming and gaming magazines.
The slipcase, themed around the collection of iconic covers, is a truly beautiful object. It's lovingly assembled in England and uses premium paper stock. It's finished with a smooth, durable matte laminate coating.
It’s not just a protective casing. We hope it’s an exquisite showcase that elevates the magazine to a whole new level of sophistication. Signalling the first in our new line of upcoming products, existing fans and newcomers to the ON community will truly appreciate the craftsmanship and artistry of the special edition and slipcase.