Update [Wed 19th Feb, 2025 10:45 GMT]: Jurassic Park II - The Chaos Continues Redux is now available, according to its developer BillyTime! Games. So if you've been looking for a reason to revisit Ocean's Jurassic Park sequel, now may be the perfect opportunity to dive back in.

As BillyTime! Games states, with this SNES hack implemented, "it's still a hard game" but he feels that some of the changes have led to some improvements from the original 1994 release.

Well, here it is. Its still a hard game but I feel some of the changes improved it somewhat. May revisit this in the future. Jurassic Park II - The Chaos Continues Redux is LIVE! pic.twitter.com/GF3ea46sI3 February 19, 2025

Changes to the game include:

Infinite Continues

2x Ammo pickups

Slight defense buff

Greater Offense buff

More time in some timed missions

Laser gun works on Human enemies

Nerfed Helicopter Boss Gunfire in Protect the Gallimimus

Fall damage negated

Life drain negated

Dino stock is now static, all dinosaurs can be neutralized with any weapon



Certain pathways turned into one-way paths in the first six missions to prevent backtracking and streamline gameplay. (Emergency Missions and Final Missions remain intact.)



You can download the patch now on the Romhack Plaza. BillyTime! Games has also stated that he may revisit the hack in the future, potentially meaning further tweaks are on the way.

Original Article [Thu 6th Feb, 2025 15:00 GMT]: BillyTime! Games has revealed on social media that he is currently in the process of creating a new "Redux" patch for Ocean's non-canon Jurassic Park sequel, Jurassic Park 2: The Chaos Continues.

Released in 1994 for the Super Nintendo, Chaos Continues is a run-and-gun shooter that is technically the first Jurassic Park sequel, predating Michael Crichton's 1995 novel The Lost World and its 1997 film adaptation.

It sees up to two players stepping into the shoes of the paleontologist Alan Grant and the tactical sergeant Michael Wolfskin as they travel to Isla Nublar (the island from the first film) to stop INGEN's competitor BioSyn from seizing control of Jurassic Park and the dinosaurs within.

The game features a brilliantly atmospheric soundtrack from Ocean Software composer Dean Evans (The Flintstones, Waterworld, and the Amiga version of Jurassic Park), but was criticized shortly after its release for its punishing difficulty. As a result, BillyTime! Games has announced that he is currently in the process of creating a new patch for the game that aims to rebalance the overall experience, tweeting about its development on Twitter/X.





I have made a few changes to start evening the odds, starting with a slight damage nerf. Here is the first look at my next redux hack. Jurassic Park II is an excellent run and gun but it is HARD!I have made a few changes to start evening the odds, starting with a slight damage nerf. pic.twitter.com/mjbJWb8ot4 February 4, 2025

Right now, the patch is still a work-in-progress but from the information shared so far, it seems extremely promising and one you'll want to check out if you have memories of playing the game back in the day.

The ROM hacker, for instance, has stated that he intends to add a new defense buff that will prevent you from taking damage when colliding with human enemies, as well as infinite continues. This is in addition changes to prevent backtracking and "cheap" surprise attacks from off-screen dinosaurs, and adjustments to the timers, and the dino stock mechanic (in which players penalized for killing too many of the wrong type of dinos).

We can't wait to get our hands on the patch and will let you know as soon as it is released.