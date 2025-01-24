A while back, we reported on the welcome news that The Video Game History Foundation was creating its own digital library, headed up by Phil Salvador.

The VGHF has been tirelessly scanning magazines and other video game-related media for the project, with the objective being to preserve the best possible digital copies of these assets and make them available to both researchers and the general public.

Good things come to those who wait - the Video Game History Foundation Digital Library launches on January 30th, 2025. (We'll tell you all about it then!) — The Video Game History Foundation (@gamehistoryorg.bsky.social) 2025-01-23T19:43:39.619Z

Speaking to Time Extension back in January 2024, Salvador explained his aims for the library:

On the internet, magazines often tend to be either a bunch of PDFs on a torrent, or a very great collection only available in person or locked away. While we have a lot of respect for everyone which makes things available, what we want to do is give it a structure for researchers. I hope it inspires people that have access to rare and interesting materials to prioritize free access, find a way to organize it so that it can be useful for users.

The Video Game History Foundation digital library goes live on January 30th, 2025. It will be free to browse, but you can support the amazing work being done here via Patreon.