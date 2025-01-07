If you're in the UK, you'll be aware that many areas have been impacted by floods, and Leicestershire – where both Time Extension and the Retro Computer Museum are located – has been hit especially hard.

We're sad to report that the latter has been impacted quite dramatically by flooding, with around four inches of water in the main museum, which houses a wide range of computers and consoles – including the prototype "Playboy" handheld donated by Rare, which is also based locally. Around ten inches of water is reported in the museum's separate arcade building.

"Unfortunately, due to really terrible flooding, the museum will be closed this weekend," says the Retro Computer Museum's Facebook page. "We have water damage in our main building up to 4 inches and in our other building close to 10 inches. Lots of damage. It really is devastating. We know it is early days but if anybody wants to help out with replacing some of the items we might need."

There have already been offers of support in terms of items, but if you'd like to send the museum a monetary donation to assist with repairs and replacements, you can do so here.