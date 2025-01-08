The next-gen XR glasses maker Viture has recently taken to social media to tease a new collaboration with the well-known accessory manufacturer 8BitDo (as spotted by the website Notebook Check).
According to Viture, this brand new product will be a new "one-of-a-kind" accessory for mobile gaming, which the company claims will be packed with tons of new functionalities that combine the "reliability and precision" of 8BitDo's products with its own "sleek and modern design".
The company didn't explicitly state what form this new product will take but shared an image on social media of what looks to be a new customized version of the 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming controller. This was 8BitDo's mobile controller, which was released back in October in the US via Amazon and is currently set to be released later this year (February 2025) in the UK.
That device featured Hall Effect joysticks and triggers and was also designed to fit Android phones measuring from 100mm to 170mm, thanks to its adjustable fit.
As Viture posted in its tease, more news on this upcoming accessory will be shared in March, which is undoubtedly when we'll get a closer look at what the two companies have been working on.