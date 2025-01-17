Practice makes perfect, and nothing of any value comes easy, but natural skill goes a long way—and that's certainly true of Eddie Esguerra, who has become an internet sensation thanks to his insane dedication to light gun games.

Esguerra has been spotted plying his trade at various arcades and conventions around the US for the past few years, and combines an incredible level of talent (he can beat games like House of the Dead and Time Crisis without taking a hit) with amazing poses and theatrics. He even plays the two-player mode in games like Time Crisis 2 solo – and still comes away with a perfect score.

This guy is GODLIKE!! I’ve seen him play time crisis and beat the game with out getting hit once, had no idea he does the same with house of the dead pic.twitter.com/0aXhnY8mNx January 13, 2025

Esguerra's incredible skill has even resulted in a short documentary being made about him, Time Crisis: The Story of Eddie Esguerra, which recently premiered at San Deigo Filipino Film Festival.

"Three times a week, Eddie Esguerra goes to Los Angeles arcades to play Time Crisis," reads the short film's description. "Day after day, he hones his unique ability to play alone in two-player mode. As we follow Eddie, we learn that his ultimate goal is not just to master the game, but to make friends and find a community."

You can watch an interview with Esguerra below.