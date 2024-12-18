Hamster has announced that it will be releasing Warrior Blade: Rastan Saga Episode Three later this week as part of Arcade Archives. The game will be released on Nintendo Switch and PS4 on December 19th and will even feature a setting that tries to emulate the wide two-screen layout from the original arcade machine (as reported by Famitsu!).

Originally entering Japanese arcades back in 1991, Warrior Blade: Rastan Saga Episode Three is, as the title suggests, the third game in the Rastan series, and is considered by many to be a return to form after the disappointing second entry in the series, Rastan Saga II.

It follows Rastan and his two companions as they set out in search of the land of Depon on a quest for treasure and sees the group of heroes fighting against waves of bandits, mythical creatures, and the undead on their road to riches.

Warrior Blade was never released on any consoles back when it originally came out but was later included as part of the Japanese exclusive collection Taito Memories II Gekan in 2007 for the PS2, and recently appeared earlier this year on the Nintendo Switch as part of Taito Milestones 3, alongside its two predecessors.

You can watch some footage of how it plays below: