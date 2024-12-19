The MiSTer FPGA community is constantly coming up with cool ways to expand the system, and that includes amazing stuff like the TapTo NFC loading system (now known as Zaparoo), which allows you to instantly boot up a ROM using NFC cards, very much like loading a cartridge.

This system has recently been expanded to work with CDs as well, but one of the most appealing uses of the NFC loading mechanism has to be that created by Pixel Memories / @Clive_Frog_2_0.

This modder has created a bunch of 3D-printed components which make loading up games feel like you're tapping an amiibo on your Nintendo Switch.





Here's the final version of the Pixel Memories #Zaparoo compatible NFC reader for #MiSTerFPGA & PC. Pre orders will be available soon with the first batch ready in 2 to 3 weeks.

Pixel Memories has not only created a bunch of characters which come NFC-ready, but they've also crafted a special NFC reader which mixes in elements from classic games such as Super Mario, Bad Dudes, Final Fantasy and Psycho Fox.

You can already order the figures, but the reader will go live for pre-order soon, with the first batch ready in "2 to 3 weeks."