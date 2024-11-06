You might not be aware of this, but Hudson's popular Bomberman series made its arcade debut much earlier than you might suspect.

The first Bomberman coin-op was released in 1991 by Irem, under licence from Hudson. Published as Atomic Punk and DynaBlaster in some regions, it was followed by a sequel, Bomber Man World, in 1992 (known as New Atomic Punk: Global Quest / Atomic Punk 2 in North America and New DynaBlaster: Global Quest in Europe). The Atomic Punk / DynaBlaster name would also be used for some of the home console entries in the franchise.

FPGA coder ‪@wickerwaka‬ has just released a version of the Irem M90 core which supports the first game, as well as its aforementioned regional variants.

The core is currently available for the MiSTer FPGA, but should also be coming to the Analogue Pocket.

The first Bomberman game was released in 1983 for the Famicom. Since then, the series has seen many sequels and spin-offs, with Super Bomberman R 2 being the most recent.

Konami now owns the property. It merged with Hudson in 2012 after acquiring the company.