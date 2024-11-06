The Japanese video game orchestra Music Engine has announced plans to hold a concert next February to mark the 30th anniversary of the SNES RPG Lufia II.

Lufia II was developed by the Japanese development studio Neverland and originally published by Taito in Japan in February 1995, under the name Estpolis Denki II. North American fans, meanwhile, had to wait until a year later to get their hands on it, courtesy of the publisher Natsume, with Nintendo later stepping in to distribute the game themselves in Europe, in 1997.

Despite being the second game in the Lufia series, it actually serves as a prequel to events of the original, exploring the origins of the Sinistrals — the group of antagonist gods featured the first game. It puts players in control of a swordsman named Maxim, a distant ancestor of the hero from Lufia I, and sees them embark on an adventure to recruit a party capable of battling the superhuman beings.

According to Music Engine's announcement, next year's 30th anniversary concert will be held at Ota Civic Hall in Tokyo, Japan on February 8th, 2025 at 14:00 JST, and will feature music from Lufia II as well as its predecessor, due to the deep relationship between the two game's narratives. The orchestra has so far revealed 15 of the tracks it will be performing as part of the setlist, with the following songs having been publicly announced:

From Lufia

The Battle of the Island in the Void

Battle #1

Battle #2

To the sky

Battle #3

Journey's End

From Lufia II

Rumbling

The Earth

Battle #1

The Strongest Man

Battle #2

Final Battle

Battle #3

The Savior Of Those On Earth

Priphea Flowers



Tickets go on sale on Saturday, November 9th, and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis from the Japanese website eplus. So if you're planning on visiting Japan early next year and have a particular fondness for RPGs, you may want to give the event a closer look.