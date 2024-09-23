Sega is offering a salary of $100,000 and $130,000 a year for an "Archivist" role within the company, focusing mainly on documenting Sonic's history.

"SEGA. . . What do you think of when you hear that word?" states the job listing. "Do you think of the console with the iconic, harmonized voice fire ups or do you think of the countless gaming hits from Sonic the Hedgehog, Golden Axe, or the Persona series?"

Based in Burbank, California, the role will report directly to the Senior Director of Lore and Creative Strategy within the Transmedia West Team. The successful applicant will be "critical to the preservation of Sonic lore, canon, characters, and universes, helping to bring consistency, connectivity, and creativity to all things Sonic across various forms of media, including games, animation, comics, and more."

Responsibilities will include managing a multi-language central knowledge base and asset library, fulfilling Sonic lore inquiries, verifying and approving lore documentation, and generally supporting other departments in the delivery of relevant materials.

While Sonic is the clear focus of the role, the job description states that the applicant will be able "to take on other duties as required, including supporting non-Sonic IPs in a similar capacity."

Experience with "confluence management and administration, including plug-ins," is expected, as is the ability to manage assets, document organization best practices, and manage projects successfully. Strong writing ability and the ability to speak Japanese are preferable skills.

Sega recently shuttered its Sega Forever portal, which was based out of its European office.