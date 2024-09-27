Programmer and Jaguar fan Rich Whitehouse – who is also Head of Digital Conservation The Video Game History Foundation – has revealed that his iOS Jaguar emulator is almost ready for public release.

Whitehouse showed off a screenshot of the emulator in action, running the iconic Tempest 2000, one of the console's most beloved games.

He has also confirmed that the release is very close indeed. "[There's] still lots of work to be done," he says on Twitter. "But I’m hoping to have this ready to go sometime next month."

It’s alive! Still lots of work to be done, but I’m hoping to have this ready to go sometime next month. pic.twitter.com/xwsNI9Hh9P September 26, 2024

We've seen a flood of retro game emulators appear on iOS since Apple relaxed its stance a few months ago. Multi-system emulator Delta is arguably the most famous, but we've also had individual emulators for Saturn, 3DS and PSP.

The Jaguar launched in 1993 and was seen as Atari's final throw of the dice in the home console arena. It went up against the equally ill-fated 3DO, and both machines struggled by the time the PS1 and Saturn arrived at the close of 1994.

Despite its commercial failure, there's still a lot of love out there for the Jag – not to mention some decent games.