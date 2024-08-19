The only original game Sega developed for the PS1 has just got a new fan translation hack from Hilltop, OldGameBox, and Cargodin.

Mini-Moni. Shakatto Tambourine! da Pyon! is a 2002 Samba De Amigo style rhythm game starring the Japanese pop group Mini Moni and featuring songs from Mini-Moni and another girl group named Morning Musume. It is part of the Shakatto Tambourine! series, which originally started in the arcades, and notably features a tambourine-style controller in place of Samba De Amigo's maracas.

Mini-Moni. Shakatto Tambourine! da Pyon! is the only game in the series to carry the Mini-Moni theming, with the other titles featuring a wider variety of music from a selection of Japanese pop acts.

Bonus translation patch drop! Our English patch for SEGA PS1 rhythm game Mini-Moni. Shakatto Tambourine! da Pyon! is now available! pic.twitter.com/KRPBpgF9AR August 18, 2024

Bizarrely, the Shakatto Tambourine! series never received a port for a Sega console, despite originally being released during the days of the Dreamcast. However, Sega later decided to develop a Mini-Moni-themed version for the PS1 in 2002, following its switch to becoming a third-party developer. This version of the game was released with a special tambourine controller, which should also be compatible with the hack if you're lucky enough to track one down.

You can download the patch now from HilltopWorks Patreon (no paywall).