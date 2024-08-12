Modders are making progress in opening up the Xbox 360 to non-invasive mods – which is a good thing when you consider that the console's digital store has just closed.
It's been possible to mod the Xbox 360 for some time now, allowing owners to run homebrew applications and gain access to games that are no longer in active distribution – but a new method has been revealed that should make things easier than ever before.
Many people have asked what makes this new procedure so special, and we think Twitter user @GamePAK_imports explains it best:
Being able to modify an external SSD and then connect it to your 360, you can probably flash firmware directly from the main storage device rather than USB. Then it's a stone's throw away from homebrew & running software.
Making something streamlined opens it up to the average consumer who wants to modify their system. I always love when a breakthrough like this happens! It's like when people discovered they could mod load the Wii using an SD Card with no hardware changes!
So, if you've been on the fence about modding your 360, then now might be the time to reassess your stance and take the plunge.