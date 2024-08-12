Err....I'm no expert, but what I'm reading on the linked twitter post and what I'm seeing speculated in the article are quite a jump away from each other.

The Xbox 360 wouldn't let you plug any ol' hard drive into it,

even if you opened the HDD shell and put a different drive into it - it has to have a signed security sector. We can rip those security sectors from official drives and copy them onto 3rd party hard drives to make cheaper (than official) 360 drives easily enough, but only in sizes that match the officially available drives. I did this myself years ago, turning my 20gb HDD into a cheap 120GB model by putting a cheapo 120gb laptop HDD into the shell and doing some copying/formatting with an adapter.

What I am gathering from this post is that someone has managed to get an SSD to report to the Xbox 360 with one of those security sectors, so it can be used like it's an official drive. Which is pretty cool as this previously only worked for Hard Drives.

However, aside from being able to use an SSD instead of an HDD, I don't believe this bypasses any security on the 360 that wasn't already bypassed. It doesn't get anyone any closer to being able to run homebrew on an unmodified 360 because even back in the day you could stick plug your 360 Hard Drive into your PC (with an adapter as mentioned) and read/write the contents to it all you wanted.

All this is, which is not to understate or undervalue the work as it's still very cool, is a way of using SSDs on an Xbox 360 instead of a HDD.