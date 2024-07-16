Mauro Xavier, the fan developer behind the hotly anticipated Final Fight MD, has revealed a new original game that he is developing for the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis.

Driftin' Rage, as the project is called, is a 16-bit racer for the Sega console inspired by classic games like OutRun, Top Gear, Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge, RoadBlasters, Crazy Cars III, and WEC Le Mans. It was announced earlier today on Twitter and was presented along with a 2-minute video, giving a closer look at the title screen, driver profiles, a music selection menu, and a simple time-attack mode.

#SegaGenesis #sgdk pic.twitter.com/GywO1tyywd This is a short video showing the progress of my new game. It is a love letter to the great racing classics of the 16-bit era and, of course, also running on a 16-bit console. There is much more to come! #MegaDrive July 16, 2024

Looking at this video, it seems that the player will be able to pick a character from a bunch of different drivers from various countries and a range of car models. Both of these have a set of stats attached to them that will impact your performance on the track, with driver skills including strength, dexterity, intelligence, and luck, while the cars' attributes are divided into speed, defence, handling, and "Turbo".

From there, players will then be able to pick the music they want, similar to OutRun, via an in-game radio, with the game being pre-loaded with a bunch of tracks that take advantage of the Mega Drive's YM2612 sound chip.

That's pretty much all we know for now, but Xavier has promised that "There is much more to come!". So we'll try and keep you updated on the project's progress as we find out more.